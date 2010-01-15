Editors' Grab Bag for Jan. 15

Jersey Shore Goes To Kindergarten

Just when I thought I'd seen it all regarding MTV's "Jersey Shore," the geniuses at Landline TV bring us "Little Jersey Shore." What could be cuter than kids with juice boxes and smeared on fake tans re-enacting our favorite reality Guido and Guidette moments? There's little Ronnie lifting his Motts juice in a toast to "a good summer." And there's sugar-crazed Mini-Snooki acting like, well, Snooki. There's even a private moment when Pauly D asks JWoww if she wants to play with his trucks.

Initial reaction? LOL! Afterthought? Ewww. Forget Gym/Tanning/Laundry. Someone call Child Protective Services now! -- Brenda Rodriguez