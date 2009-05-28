Celebrity Diets: A Wonderwall Field Guide

By Melissa Hunter

Bikini season is rapidly approaching (even though some of us wish oversized sweaters would stay for good) and with it comes the quandary of how to look fantastic in very little clothing. This is why you should put your trust in Skimpy Clothing Professionals (i.e. celebrities) to help you navigate through all the madness. Want to eat cookies all day? There's a celeb diet for you. Want to eat like an infant? Oh, you better believe there's a diet for that. Or how about finding a diet that's in sync with your GOOP philosophies? You've come to the right place.

The Master Cleanse: AKA "The Lemonade Diet" or "The Maple Syrup Diet," this all-liquid, 10-day (minimum) fast picked up steam after Beyonce Knowles swore by it when she filmed "Dreamgirls." It's just like the home-cooked meals your mom used to make. Only minus the pot roast and potatoes, and plus lemon, water, maple syrup, lemon and cayenne pepper. Delish.