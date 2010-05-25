Jake Gyllenhaal: From Indie to Epic
By Melissa Hunter
In just ten years, Jake Gyllenhaal has gone from an adorable, brooding indie actor to an adorable, brooding epic movie star. While his film "Prince of Persia" has earned him his action hero stripes, we can't help but reminisce over the roots of Jake's stardom (and the roots of our eternal Jake crush).
