Stars Are Nothing Like Us for June 21
By Melissa Hunter
THEY GET PAID $2 MILLION FOR WEDDING PERFORMANCES
Jennifer Lopez doesn't have a "platinum album" out or a "hit movie" released per se, but she finds ways to get paid. She allegedly earns $2 million for her private wedding performances. I would snark on her for such shameless money-making stunts, but anyone who would offer J.Lo $2 million for a one-night gig deserves what's coming.
