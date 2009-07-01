The Shortlist for July 2
By Paige Ferrari
Jessica Simpson cheered on boyfriend Tony Romo as he prepared to putt against Tiger Woods in the AT&T sponsored Tiger Tourney.
As for the question of whether Tony will bring home a Super Bowl trophy? "He'll win," said Jessica. How's that for a vote of girlfriendy confidence? (Socialite Life)
