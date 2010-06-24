The Shortlist for June 25

By Jen Odell

It's like every day is Valentine's Day with Mel Gibson. After leaving his wife of 30 years for Russian singer Oksana Grigorieva, getting Oksana pregnant with his eighth child, then dumping her less than a year into their relationship, Mel's filed a restraining order against the mother of his new seven-month-old daughter. Wow, I wonder what she got for Mother's Day. (PopEater)

UPDATE: TMZ is reporting that it's actually Oksana who got a restraining order against Mel, claiming he was violent towards her. Either way, we think these two are better off at least 100 yards away from one another.

