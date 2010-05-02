The Shortlist for May 3

The Shortlist

After getting engaged on New Year's Eve, Seth Green, 36, and model/actress Clare Grant, 30, tied the knot on Saturday at George Lucas' Skywalker Ranch in Northern California. Wedding guests included Seth's pal Weird Al Yankovic who later tweeted his congrats to the happy couple. (JustJared)

