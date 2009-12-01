By Melissa Hunter

While People magazine deals exclusively with pretty people, Moviefone took on the task of declaring 9 dudes as the Unsexiest Stars in Hollywood.

While this may sound unnecessarily cruel, these guys are all famous movie stars in spite of their, you know, faces. So, if anything, their success despite their alleged unsexiness is impressive.

9. John C. Reilly

He became a movie star using the powers of his unsex appeal. But his "Cirque du Freak" vampire experiment was really a disaster. Doesn't Reilly know that only painfully good-looking people are allowed to be bloodsucking monsters these days?