It's an age-old question: Do gentlemen really prefer blondes? Hollywood's hottest stars seem to think so. As their careers heated up, the following group of naturally brown-haired babes decided to lighten up their locks ... and we know you're just dye-ing to see the results!

Jessica Alba once told Elle agazine, "People pay attention to blondes far more than they do brunettes." That belief may account for her blockbuster blond 'do in 2005's "Fantastic Four." Then again, it may also explain why the new, low-key mom has returned to her roots.