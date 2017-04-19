"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa is looking to cash in on her personal drama and the windfall of popularity that has come with it.

According to a new report in In Touch, the reality TV star is asking HGTV, the home of "Flip of Flop," for $1 million per season to continue doing the show. But, that's not all. She's also looking to be the lone name on the marquee, so to speak.

Christina "is desperate to ditch [estranged husband Tarek El Moussa,] but the network wants to keep him around for the friction," the source told In Touch, adding that he's also asking for $1 million.

Most believe that HGTV will give Christina what she wants since she's become a breakout star, but Tarek will be left wanting more.

The source said that Christina is also demanding shorter filming hours, transportation, and her own trailer with hair, makeup, and wardrobe.

"Christina knows that all of her personal drama has brought the network huge ratings," the mag's source said. "She's in a place of power."

Whether the duo will continue to film "Flip or Flop" as it is currently formatted isn't totally known. A report from In Touch in late March said an 8th season of the reality show was dead in the water. Other reports, though, have said HGTV is still contemplating another season since ratings are currently strong.

Spin-offs of Christina and Tarek's show have already been formally announced.

Christina and Tarek split in May 2016 following an incident in which he fled the family home with a gun.

On Jan. 25 a report surfaced that claimed Christina was disgusted with her ex and they rarely speak off-camera.

Tarek, though spoke with Us Weekly earlier this year about continuing to work on their reality show, despite their contentious divorce.

"It's like anything. You have good days and bad days," he said. "It was a stressful time, but we had to do our job. Our job is to film a show and flip houses. But our most important job is to co-parent."