Blast from the past! For months, there have been reports that Janet Jackson and her ex Jermaine Dupri could be reconciling. Now, it certainly seems like there could be some credence to those reports.

A source told E! News that Janet and Jermaine are reconnecting and "getting close again."

WENN

Janet and Jermaine dated for seven years before splitting in 2009.

The "Control" singer split with her husband, Wissam Al Mana, in April after five years of marriage. On Jan. 3, the former couple welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana.

Jason Mendez/WENN.com

After Janet and Wissam split, she and Jermaine began talking again. Now, they are "consistently in contact" even while she's on tour, the source said.

Andy Kropa / Invision/AP

A second source told E! that Janet and Jermaine have a good relationship, but they are far from exclusive.

"Janet is single," that source said. "She is good friends with Jermaine. They share a very close and beautiful bond. He's been there for her and she loves that about him. Anything can happen in the future but right now she has a lot on her plate."

For now, the slimmed down singer's focuses are on her tour and her child.

"She is doing great and feeling great on her tour," the second source said. "Her baby is by her side as much as she can allow it. She has people helping her out. She looks great and is always so grateful to everyone that helps her and works with her. She is very pleased how everything is going on tour."