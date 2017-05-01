Having a ball of a time! While Beyonce and Jay-Z watched the Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers game on April 30, a few people in the arena were likely watching them, and it was an adorable show.

During the game, Jay was seen smiling and rubbing his pregnant wife's belly as they sat courtside.

Dressed in all-black, Bey's outfit featured gold floral detailing. Her hair curly, Beyonce accessorized the outfit with gold-trimmed glasses, black heels and an oversized Modern Future bag.

The couple, thanks to their center-court seats, were seen many times on camera during the game. During one play, Jay could be seen talking to Clippers star Chris Paul as he inbounded a ball in front of the couple.

The Jazz ended up beating the Clippers.

The basketball date came a day after Bey and Jay attended the Inaugural Wearable Art Gala to support Tina Knowles, who hosted the event. Also there was Bey's sister Solange and former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Kelly spoke to ET at the event and she said she's not surprised at all to see Beyonce out and about as she prepares to deliver twins.

"She likes to have fun," Kelly told ET. "So, we're not treating her like a pregnant lady! She likes to have fun!"

Beyonce posted a photo from the event with her mom, sister and BFF.

"I am super proud of my beautiful mother for creating such an awesome event. Close to $1 million was raised for The WACO Theater Center to benefit young people through their mentorship programs and the arts," Beyonce wrote. "Mom, you inspire us all to be generous, selfless, positive, to have empathy, to love and to praise creativity in the world. It brought tears to my eyes to be a witness to what you and Richard have created together. WACO is a safe place truly Where Art Can Occur. I love you."