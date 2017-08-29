The Kardashians opened up their hearts and their wallets for Houston, which has been ravaged by Hurricane Harvey and subsequent flooding.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Aug. 29 to announce that she and her daughters have donated $500,000 to relief efforts.

WENN

"We will be donating $500,000 to @americanredcross and @salvationarmyus today to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey," Kris wrote on Instagram next to an illustration of Texas with a heart. "We have been watching the heartbreaking footage of the catastrophic flooding in Houston and our hearts go out to the people of Texas."

She added, "We must all stand together in times of need!"

Kris as well as Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kourtney will reportedly all split the donation evenly and wire the money.

The donation comes on the heels of the now-viral "Kevin Hart Challenge." As the storm continued to batter Texas, Kevin took to Instagram to announced that he had donated $50,000 to relief efforts. He then challenged and encouraged other celebrities, many by name, to donate.

Dwayne Johnson, DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, T.I. and Wendy Williams each donated $25,000 after the callout. Chris Brown went above that, chipping in $100,000.

"Hey what's up big bro, Kevin Hart. I accept your challenge. We need to come together so. I'm donating a $100,000. So, man, this is for everybody out there in Texas for the relief and everything," Chris said in an Instagram video.

❤️ AND IM SKEPTICAL ABOUT RED CROSS SO MY DONATION WILL GO TO THE PEOPLE! A post shared by 🌕 #P&A #QUESTIONS iTunes (@chrisbrownofficial) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Beyonce, a Houston native, has also said that she plans to donate to relief efforts.

Clearly, and thankfully, Hollywood is all hands on deck for Harvey.