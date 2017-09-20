Pamela Anderson continued to remain fairly coy about her relationship with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, but added that she "wouldn't call it romance."

The former "Baywatch" star spoke to Piers Morgan on "Good Morning Britain" on Sept. 20 and was quizzed about the status of her relationship with Julian, who has lived as a political refugee in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since the summer of 2012.

Pam, who copped to visiting Julian on Sept. 19, called him an "amazing person."

WENN

Since February, there have been reports that the two are dating, and in June she penned him a love note.

Piers asked Pam if their relationship was strictly platonic or more physical.

"Isn't it funny, everywhere I go I'm on a romantic adventure. We are friendly, yes - VERY friendly," she vaguely replied, per The Sun. "I love Julian. He's one of the most interesting people I have ever met. He's very brave and there's nothing sexier than courage."

The controversial host wasn't letting Pam off the hook that easily, though, asking point blank: "So there is a romance?"

Pam giggled while replying, "I wouldn't call it romance, I already have romance in my life. Can one man do it all?"

WENN.com

Recently Pamela has been linked to French footballer Adil Rami.

The probing Piers asked if she was "in love" with Julian.

"In love with Julian?," she asked. "I love him, but I have a romantic partner."

Julian has said in the past that he is actually quite smitten with Pamela.

"She's an attractive person with an attractive personality," he told Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O in February. "She's no idiot at all! Psychologically, she's very savvy."