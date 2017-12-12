The honeymoon period may be over for Scott Disick and his much younger girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

FAMAPRESS

According to the New York Post's Page Six, the duo got into a "heated argument" in Miami at the W Hotel while in town for Art Basel.

"They were arguing and definitely in a fight," an onlooker at the "Kith x Daniel Arsham" event told the newspaper. "[Sofia] wouldn't even talk to him. He grabbed her neck to try and kiss her, and she wasn't having it. They ended up leaving."

A second partygoer confirmed that the realty TV star was on edge. A woman at the party even supposedly commented, "Scott, you look upset." He fumed, "I'm not upset! I'm not upset! What do you want, do you want a picture?"

However, the couple seemed to make up fairly quickly, and were spotted arriving together at LIV nightclub around 4 a.m. Scott, 34, and Sofia, 19, even smooched in the deejay booth.

Splash News

The age-defying couple has been the picture of bliss ever since they were first spotted together in May. Originally they denied that they were together, but they eventually stopped hiding their romance, vacationing together in Mexico, Italy, Las Vegas and Miami.

The romance has boggled the minds of many -- including her famous father -- but a source told E! News that things are rather serious between Scott and Sofia.

"He is taking care of her and that's exactly what she loves," a source said in September. "Sofia has been interested in him for a long time. She feels like she knows a different side of him and that they are good for each other. She is falling hard and thinks this is the real thing."