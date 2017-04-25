Former "The View" co-host Sherri Shepherd is a diehard Janet Jackson fan... and we mean diehard!

Not only does she call Janet her "icon," she's slept outside Janet's house in hopes of meeting her.

"I think we all have memories of Janet Jackson. I've grown up with Janet. I've slept outside to get tickets for her concert. I've slept outside her compound in Encino," she said on "The Real" on April 24. "I used to sleep outside her house because I wanted to meet her and Michael."

In 2014, Sherri went through a nasty split with ex-husband Lamar Sally before their son was born via donor egg and surrogate.

"If I wasn't paying so much alimony, I'd go to Dubai and sleep outside [Janet's] house," the comedian joked.

Janet is currently in the middle of her own divorce after splitting with her husband of five years, Wissam Al Mana. The two share son Eissa.

"Janet thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy," a source told Page Six at the time. "She had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts. It drove her crazy, and she felt she was losing her fan base."

Sheri, for one, has noticed the change in her idol's concerts, referencing Janet's more conservative approach to shows. But, she's hoping that the old Janet will now return to the stage now that she's suddenly single.

"I'm really heartbroken that she's going through this divorce, because divorce is just horrible. But I am glad the freak [is going to] be coming back on stage! I want the freak back," Sherri said. "Come back, freak!"