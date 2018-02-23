Best looks from the Oscar nominees this award season
The Academy Awards are right around the corner and our excitement is palpable. On March 4, 2018, we'll get to see our favorite celebs in their finest fashion -- and see who will win the Oscars. In honor of this year's nominees, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at their best red carpet looks so far during the 2018 award season... starting with Margot Robbie, who's up for a best actress in a leading role Oscar for her work in the biographical drama "I, Tonya." The Aussie star hit up the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in a black satin Gucci gown featuring an elaborate silver sequin bow design, puffy shoulders and a dramatic plunging neckline. Keep reading to see more 2018 Oscar nominees primped and polished on the award show red carpets...
RELATED: Things you didn't know about the 2018 Oscar nominees
The Academy Awards are right around the corner and our excitement is palpable. On March 4, 2018, we'll get to see our favorite celebs in their finest fashion -- and see who will win the Oscars. In honor of this year's nominees, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at their best red carpet looks so far during the 2018 award season... starting with Margot Robbie, who's up for a best actress in a leading role Oscar for her work in the biographical drama "I, Tonya." The Aussie star hit up the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in a black satin Gucci gown featuring an elaborate silver sequin bow design, puffy shoulders and a dramatic plunging neckline. Keep reading to see more 2018 Oscar nominees primped and polished on the award show red carpets...
RELATED: Things you didn't know about the 2018 Oscar nominees