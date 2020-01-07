Stage names of 2020 Grammy nominees explained

In anticipation of the 2020 Grammys on Jan. 26, Wonderwall.com is taking a closer look at the stage names of this year's crop of nominees to learn what inspired their famous monikers... starting with the singer on everyone's playlist this year, Lizzo, who's nominated for a jaw-dropping eight Grammys including album of the year for "Cuz I Love You" and record of the year for "Truth Hurts." Lizzo, who was born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, told the Chicago Tribune that her stage name stems from her middle school nickname, "Melisso," which, when later shortened, became Lizzo. "Everybody where I grew up in Houston would chop off half the name and put an 'o' at the end," she explained. Keep reading to learn more about the stage names of 2020's Grammy-nominated music stars...

