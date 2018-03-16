Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards nominees who are touching people's lives

There are major perks that come with being famous. Meeting fans and getting to touch their lives is one of them. This year, some of the sweetest stars, from Dwayne Johnson to Zendaya, are nominated for 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (tune in on March 25 to see who wins). Join Wonderwall.com as we check out some of the celebs up for KCAs who've done amazing things for their fans, starting with "Wonder Woman" star and favorite movie actress nominee Gal Gadot. The former Israeli soldier comforted a fan at Comic-Con in 2017 during an autograph signing she did with her "Justice League" co-stars. When a young lady burst into tears while meeting Gal, the actress held her hand and said, "There's no reason to cry, all right? Here we are, together." Later, the little girl's mother tweeted that Gal was "so sweet," adding, "Memories of a lifetime!" Keep reading for more endearing moments...

