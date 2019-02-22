Celebs out and about: Oscars edition

Wonderwall.com is checking up on some of the 2019 Academy Award nominees as well as stars of this year's Oscar-nominated films ahead of the movie world's biggest night on Feb. 24 to see what they've been up to before the show. Let's start with nominee Regina King, who looked gorgeous leaving the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 13. The actress is nominated for her work in "If Beale Street Could Talk." Keep reading for more Oscar nominees out and about...