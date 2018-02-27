Reasons We Love

Jimmy Kimmel: 10 reasons we love the 2018 Oscars host

ABC 1 / 11

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2018 Academy Awards on March 4, 2018. In honor of his second time emceeing the movie world's biggest night, Wonderwall.com is sharing the top 10 reasons we just can't get enough of him! Keep reading to see what we love most about the comedian and late-night host...

RELATED: Greatest late-night hosts of all time

Up NextOscar Rewind
ABC 1 / 11

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2018 Academy Awards on March 4, 2018. In honor of his second time emceeing the movie world's biggest night, Wonderwall.com is sharing the top 10 reasons we just can't get enough of him! Keep reading to see what we love most about the comedian and late-night host...

RELATED: Greatest late-night hosts of all time

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries