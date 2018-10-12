Alex Rodriguez reveals he saved an autographed Jennifer Lopez photo for 17 years, plus more news

Alex Rodriguez got Jennifer Lopez's autograph in 2001 -- and kept it for 17 years

A-Rod, for the Throwback Thursday win! After dating Jennifer Lopez for a year and a half, Alex Rodriguez let us in on a little secret this week -- he's been a J.Lo fan for ages, a fact he proved with an Instagram post this week. Sharing an autographed promotional shot of his girlfriend circa 2001, he wrote, "#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big-time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player. #lifecanbefunnysometimes #keepsake." According to the Daily Mail and a similar post from Jennifer, he found the memento -- the same image of the singer that appeared on her second album for Epic -- while cleaning out his storage. In a recent chat with ET, Jenifer gushed how much it means to her to have Alex at so many of her performances. "To have a partner that's that supportive, who comes to that many shows, it means a lot to me," she said. "Being in show business is a grind, it's being away a lot. He really makes an effort to be there."

