Are Beyonce and JAY-Z at war with their famous neighbors? Plus, more news

Beyonce and JAY-Z are reportedly fighting with David Charvet and Brooke Burke-Charvet

Is a neighbor-war breaking out between Beyonce and JAY-Z and David Charvet and Brooke Burke-Charvet? While Bey and Jay proceed with closing on a $100 million mansion in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, they're renting a $400,000-a-month home in Malibu. The Malibu pad happens to sit next door to a property David Charvet and Brooke Burke-Charvet are developing -- and the construction is reportedly creating some drama. "Beyoncé and Jay keep complaining about noise," said one insider quoted by InTouch. "The cops were even called a few times, halting construction." The source added, "Bey and Jay even complained about the taco truck that pulls up for the workers' lunch." To be fair, managing newborn twins and a 5-year-old while living next door to a construction site doesn't sound too appealing.

