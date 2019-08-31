Cameron Diaz celebrated her 47th birthday on Friday, and husband Benji Madden used it as an opportunity to publicly gush over his wife.

Fame Flynet

The 40-year-old Good Charlotte rocker shared a black-and-white snap of the two on a boat, along with a super sweet message, on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to My Beautiful Wife," he wrote. "You deserve Everything Good that the Universe has to Give ❤️ I'm Yours Always Forever ❤️ Many More Baby ❤️."

Since the couple married in 2015, Diaz has kept a pretty low profile and the couple rarely makes public appearances. In fact, she rarely shows on Madden's social media page with the exception of the lovey-dovey messages he writes her on holidays. In a recent interview she revealed that after years in the limelight, she is totally enjoying retirement.

"I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that's a long time," Diaz told InStyle.

"The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to," she continued, adding, "I don't miss performing."

She proceeded to explain that she is enjoying her more private life."Because my time is all mine," she said. "I'm not selling any films, and because I'm not selling anything, I don't have to give anybody anything. I'm not doing this anymore. I'm living my life."

It's likely she isn't losing sleep over growing older, as she told the magazine she is settling into her"best decade."

"I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who in it with me. Of course, that includes my husband," she said. "Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband's the best. He's the greatest human being, and he's my great partner."