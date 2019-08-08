The Beyhive thinks Beyonce might be expecting, plus more news

The Beyhive thinks Beyonce might be pregnant again

Here we go again ... More than two years after Beyonce and JAY-Z welcomed their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, the Beyhive buzz is once again centering around some potential stork news. Ever since last week, when Bey, Jay, the twins and Blue Ivy Carter arrived in East Hampton, New York, for some R&R at the $26 million estate they have there, fans have been arguing with one another on social media about whether Beyonce could be pregnant with her fourth child. Part of the reason for that is the flurry of posts Bey's shared on Instagram over the past few days. In some photos, Bey is clearly holding something in front of her stomach. "Anyone else see a bump or is it only me?" asked one commenter (via the Daily Mail). "This guh pregnant," another declared. Others among the hundreds of posts suggesting the same thing include observations like, "Patterns like that camouflage very well. She's looks very pregnant" and direct questions to the singer. Others asked the pregnancy speculation to stop, though, or made (valid) points like, "maybe she just looks normal and women after giving birth and are around 35-40 looks that way?" But the photos aren't the only things fans have cited as evidence to back up their pregnancy theory. The Mail reports multiple fans saw all the purple in Bey's posts as a reference to her "Lion King" role and the cub/baby storyline within the movie. People, meanwhile, reported last week that Bey just rewore the emerald Lorraine Schwartz cuff she wore while cradling her bump at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, when she revealed she was pregnant with Blue Ivy.

