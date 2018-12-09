She may have been shut out of the 2019 Grammy nominations, but Beyonce's clearly as in demand as ever.

Raven Varona/Parkwood/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

Case in point? Over the weekend, the singer performed a private concert in India for guests of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. Isha, Billboard reports, happens to be the daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, who's held the title of the wealthiest man in India since 2008.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, Bey shared a stunning photo on Instagram that showed her wearing traditional Indian attire.

Held in the city of Udaipur, the concert was one of the early events leading up to Isha and Anand's wedding on Wednesday, Dec. 12, according to Reuters.

Other VIP guests on hand for the pre-wedding festivities included Hillary Clinton and Adriana Huffington. It's unclear whether Bey's husband, JAY-Z, traveled to India for the show, although he was with Beyonce a few days prior in South Africa, where the couple celebrated Jay's 49th birthday.

PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

The couple made news last week when their joint album, "Everything Is Love," was among a handful of new releases that got snubbed when the 2019 Grammy nominations were announced. Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande also failed to make the cut.