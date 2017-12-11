Billie Lourd pays tribute to Carrie Fisher at the 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premiere, plus more news

Billie Lourd pays tribute to Carrie Fisher at 'Star Wars' premiere

Carrie Fisher's absence was hard to ignore at this past weekend's premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," but the late star's daughter made sure her mom was there in spirit. As a sweet homage to Carrie, Billie, 24, wore her hair in a braid piled on top of her head a la Carrie's iconic Princess Leia 'do at the Los Angeles screening on Saturday, Dec. 9. Billie, who plays Lieutenant Connix in the film, completed the look with a floor-length, silver Tom Ford gown as she walked the red carpet with her dad, talent agent Bryan Lourd. Carrie completed her scenes for the movie prior to her death in 2016.

