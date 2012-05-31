Most Expensive Celeb Weddings

By Molly McGonigle

Weddings can be really expensive, like tens of thousands of dollars. But when you are a celebrity getting married, your big day can run you more than a million bucks -- even if it's your second or third time walking down the aisle. Click through to see how much celebrities like Beyonce and Jay-Z and the Beckhams dropped on their special day.

Prince William and Duchess Kate

Back when Will and Kate announced their engagement, the world was captivated by all things about the royal wedding. When it came time for their April 2011 nuptials, the royal family spared no expense -- including Kate's two custom-made dresses, the intense security, three ultra-exclusive parties and otherwise shutting down London so they could proceed through town safely. Thankfully, the bride's family had help from Queen Elizabeth in picking up the wedding tab.

