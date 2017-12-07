Celebs who've come out as bisexual

It seems Hollywood has never been more welcoming to a broad range of sexual orientations and identities than now. When stars have chosen to share how they sexually identify with the world, they are often met with praise and acceptance compared to the reactions of decades past. In honor of Raven-Symone's 32nd birthday on Dec. 10, 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the celebs who have come out as bisexual during their careers, starting with the Disney star herself! Raven-Symone publicly disclosed her sexuality on Twitter in 2013. "I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you," she tweeted, later explaining to Oprah Winfrey that she knew she was bisexual when she was 12, though said she doesn't care for labels. "I want to be labeled a human who loves humans," she said. She last publicly dated model AzMarie Livingston from 2012 to 2015. Now keep reading for more...

