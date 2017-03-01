Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly been texting, plus more news

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are back in touch

Brad Pitt's split from Angelina Jolie may have helped strengthen his friendship with another ex, Jennifer Aniston. According to Us Weekly, the actor reached out to Jen to wish her a happy birthday in February and the two began texting. Brad "has confided in Jen," an insider tells the magazine. "Brad told her he's having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past." As for Jen's husband, Justin Theroux? "Justin is OK with them being friends," says the source, adding that Justin understands Jen "wants to be nice" given the current situation. Brad and Jen were married from 2000 until 2005.

