Charlie Sheen Latest: Porn Stars, Drugs, Invulnerability and Ikea Furniture

By Kat Giantis

Charlie Sheen's infamously hardy constitution finally screamed "Enough!" on Thursday morning. Almost three months to the day he received a police escort to a New York hospital after a party with a porn star took an ugly turn, he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles under similar circumstances. The official cause of his "severe abdominal pain" was said to be a hiatal hernia, although rumors of a epic bender fueled by a briefcase full of cocaine have quickly made the rounds (and been denied by his reps).

Still, by Thursday night, the "Two and a Half Men" star, 45, was "feeling great" and sent home.

By Friday afternoon, however, he had voluntarily checked into rehab and his hit CBS sitcom was put on hiatus.

"He is most grateful to all who have expressed their concern," says his rep.

As Charlie once again seeks help, see what led to his latest trip to treatment, including his supposed plans to fill a neighboring mansion with porn stars to his belief that guys like him don't die. So, grab some disinfectant and click on …