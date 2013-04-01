The 15 Worst Girl Band Hairstyles

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Before they stepped into the spotlight and became the mega-stars they are today, Beyoncé, Fergie and Nicole Scherzinger were known by other names: Destiny's Child's golden girl, the funky chick in Wild Orchid, and the lead singer of The Pussycat Dolls. Back then, they didn't necessarily have access to the best stylists in the business, and sometimes, terrible things happened to their hair. Because we still have a soft spot for girl bands in spite of their major cheese factor, we're rounding up the 15 worst hairstyles in the history of girl bands, starting with the fiercest girl bander of them all: Beyoncé.

No. 15: Beyoncé

Band: Destiny's Child

Style: Sasha Frizzy

Don't get us wrong: We love when Bey wears her hair au naturel, but this layered look was more lady in waiting than Queen B.