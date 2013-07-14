A look back at Cory Monteith and Lea Michele's romance

cory monteith dead

By Wonderwall editors

As many of Cory Monteith's colleagues and friends have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about his tragic death at the age of 31, one of his nearest and dearest isn't ready to speak: girlfriend and "Glee" costar Lea Michele.

"We ask that everyone kindly respect Lea's privacy during this devastating time," her rep said in a statement to People Sunday morning.

Lea stood by her boyfriend throughout his struggle with substance abuse, including during his time spent in a rehab facility in March 2013. "I love and support Cory and will stand by him through this," she said in a statement at the time.

Upon his completion of a month of treatment, Lea Tweeted, "Today is a great day :) Love you all! Xo," and shortly thereafter, the couple went on a romantic vacation to Mexico.

