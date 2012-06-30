Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas Get Married!

Reported by Us Weekly

Alec Baldwin is well on his way to happily ever after with Hilaria Thomas!

The "30 Rock" actor, 54, and his 28-year-old yoga instructor fiancee swapped vows Saturday at New York City's St. Patrick's Old Cathedral, Us Weekly has confirmed.

Tina Fey and Mariska Hargitay were among the celebrities in attendance for the evening ceremony.

Located in the city's Nolita neighborhood, the couple's wedding venue has Hollywood ties. The Godfather's baptism scene was filmed at the church, and Martin Scorsese chose the property to serve as a backdrop for part of his film Mean Streets.

Announcing his engagement to Thomas in April, the "Rock of Ages" star has said he intends to leave the spotlight in an effort to spend time with his new bride. "I keep telling my future wife that I want her to get rich because I want to retire. She teaches yoga. I want her to become the world's first billionaire yoga teacher," Baldwin said during an interview with WonderWall at the L.A. premiere of "Rock of Ages" June 8.

"I know it is a long shot, but that's the plan I'm sticking with right now," Baldwin -- whose NBC series, '30 Rock,' wraps its run this fall -- continued. "I want to have a baby and stay home and make the pancakes before I send my wife out to work every day to pay the bills."

First stepping out with Thomas at various high-profile New York City events in May 2011, Baldwin has mellowed out thanks to his new love. Thomas is "very humble, very sweet, very down-to-earth and very charming," Alec's brother Stephen Baldwin told Us in October. "I'm glad that they're into each other. Alec's a lot calmer and a lot happier."

It is the first marriage for Thomas. Baldwin divorced actress Kim Basinger in 2002 after eight years of marriage. They share daughter, Ireland, 16.

