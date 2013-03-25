Baby Bump Watch: Malin Akerman

Malin Akerman baby bump

By Katie Mathewson

Malin Akerman is a jane-of-all-trades, if you will. Though she's currently known for her starring role on Adult Swim's "Children's Hospital," Malin's seen great success on the big screen, on the catwalk, and onstage with rock band The Petalstones. And since she's about to take on yet another role as a mom, join us as we obsess over her first ever baby bump!

RELATED: The 30 hottest international women

Malin announced her pregnancy around the time this Sept. 29 photo was taken. It will be the first child for her and Roberto Zincone, her husband of six years and drummer of her former band.