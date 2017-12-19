Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the biggest celebrity love life stories of December 2017, starting with the latest from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made their first official appearance as a working couple at the Terrence Higgins Trust's World AIDS Day Charity Fair at the Nottingham Contemporary in England on Dec. 1 following their November engagement announcement. Almost two weeks later on Dec. 12, Kensington Palace announced that the royal family will be making a major break from tradition this year: The "Suits" actress will spend Christmas Day with Harry and her future in-laws at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II's private estate. It'll be the first time anyone who's not already married into the family will join the queen for the holidays. (Duchess Kate was not invited to celebrate Christmas 2010 at Sandringham with then-fiance Prince William -- even though they were set to tie the knot just four months later.) According to The Daily Mail columnist Richard Kay, the move "represents a sea change in the Victorian attitudes which for so long have colored the royal approach to modern life." (According to a Dec. 3 report in The Telegraph, Meghan and Harry will also buck tradition by serving banana cake at their May 2018 wedding rather than traditional British wedding cake, which has a top layer made of fruit cake that lasts long enough to be served at the christening of a couple's firstborn child.) In addition to the World AIDS Day event, the retired actress also joined her intended, as well as his grandmother and other members of the royal family, at the Royal Household Christmas party -- where she spent time getting to know the staff of her future in-laws' various residences -- at Windsor Castle in mid-December. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life news...

RELATED: Celebs getting married in 2018