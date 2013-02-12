Celeb PDA for Feb. 12

Bruce Willis wife PDA

By Katie Mathewson

Whether you think it's darling or disgusting, celebrity PDA is always in the news. But when you have cameras in your face 24/7, they're inevitably going to capture even the most subtle displays of affection. Here are some of the latest and greatest... including the not-so-subtle.

We know a French kiss when we see one, but we don't know what we're looking at here. Maybe a German grope? Either way, Bruce Willis knows how to get down on the red carpet. He and wife Emma Heming were no strangers to PDA at the German premiere of "A Good Day to Die Hard" in Berlin on Feb. 4, 2013.