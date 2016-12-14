Celeb weddings to expect in 2017

2016 has been a year full of celeb engagements, which means plenty of 2017 weddings are next! Wonderwall.com is breaking down all the weddings we expect to see in the New Year, starting with Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. These two have been shopping the idea of a reality TV special to chronicle their wedding. Rob proposed to Chyna in April 2016 and they became parents to daughter Dream on Nov. 10. Keep reading to see more celeb couples who are in wedding-planning mode!

