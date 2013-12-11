Celebrity Babies of 2013

By Marisa Laudadio

Some of the happiest moments of 2013 were also its cutest, thanks to the dozens of celebrities who welcomed bundles of joy. Join us as we take a look back at all the C-sections, long labors, adoptions, surrogacies and, yes, even a few surprises (we're talking about you, Pauly D and Emile Hirsch!) that had us oooohing and ahhhing all year long ...

Parents: Prince William and Duchess Kate

Baby: His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge

Born in London on July 22, the chubby-cheeked future King of England -- dubbed "Gorgeous George" by the British press -- was on his best behavior at his Oct. 23 christening where his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, rewrote the royal rulebook by celebrating with both William's noble relatives and Kate's family of commoners. So what's the little prince like? "He's a little bit of a rascal, I'll put it that way," William, 31, told CNN. "He either reminds me of my brother or me when I was younger -- I'm not sure!"

