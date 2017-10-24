The best celebrity couple Halloween costumes

Some celeb couples love to coordinate their Halloween costumes. If you're looking for a matching costume idea before Halloween, Wonderwall.com has you covered with some of the very best couples looks inspired by the stars. Let's start with Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend, who partied at Heidi Klum's Halloween party back in 2010 as Cleopatra and Mark Antony. Keep reading to see more...

