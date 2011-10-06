Did They Cheat?

By Drew Mackie

Whether you're talking about your next-door neighbors or Mr. and Mrs. Red Carpet Royalty, you never know for sure what happens behind closed doors. In Hollywood, tabloids love to stir up cheating scandals -- but some seem more far-fetched than others. Click through to weigh in on whether you think stars like Ashton Kutcher, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt really did what the tabloids say unnamed sources said they did.

Ashton Kutcher

Those poor "Two and a Half Men" crewmembers. They got a few weeks without media swarming the set of their show before rumors about Ashton Kutcher's alleged affair broke out. Click here to read the speculation about what may have happened between Kutcher and a certain hot-tube honey in San Diego, plus what the future holds for Demi and Ashton's marriage.