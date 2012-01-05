Drew Barrymore Is Engaged, Says Insider

Us Weekly -- Drew's new year is going to be extra happy!

Drew Barrymore is engaged to beau Will Kopelman, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

Kopelman, 34, popped the question in Sun Valley, Idaho, around the holidays, according to the insider.

An art consultant and son of former Chanel CEO Arie Kopelman, Will first stepped out with the actress, 36, in February of last year. (According to a source, the couple dated briefly in 2010 but split up at the time, reuniting the following year.)

Back in October, a Barrymore pal told Us that the former child star was "yearning to get married and have kids," with Kopelman poised to propose "around the one-year mark of their dating."

"He's madly in love and knows she's 'The One,'" the insider said of her handsome guy.

Barrymore's recent exes include fellow actor Justin Long and drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes.

It will be the third walk down the aisle for Barrymore, who wed Welsh bar owner Jeremy Thomas in March 1994, only to split just a month later. Her second marriage, to comic Tom Green, was similarly short-lived: They wed in July 2001, and Green filed for divorce that December.

