Duchess Kate glows, covers up baby bump at horse races

Kate definitely has that pregnancy glow! The duchess of Cambridge stepped out with her husband, Prince William, on Friday to attend the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in the English countryside.

The royal couple, both 30, who are expecting their first child together in July, were all smiles as they arrived at the horse races together. Mom-to-be Kate looked as stunning as ever in a salmon-colored Joseph coat, knee-high Aquatalia Rhumba boots and her favorite Lock & Co Betty Boop hat, which she's worn on previous outings. Her husband looked dapper in a navy suit and red tie, and carried his winter coat over his arm.

"Kate walked close to him," an onlooker tells Us Weekly of the expectant royal. "They both look really great."

The dad-to-be told Cheltenham's local Echo newspaper that he was looking forward to watching the races.

"I've got some money riding on Africa Gold although I can't remember which race it's running in," he said. "I love coming to Cheltenham as I've got friends here and I've always loved racing."

