Heidi Klum and Seal: What Was the Final Straw?

Heidi Klum Seal split gossip Wonderwall Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

One more reason celebrities aren't like us: Luxury vacations in exclusive, scenic locales can cause them marriage-ending amounts of stress. Or so concludes People, which says Heidi Klum and Seal realized their nearly seven-year marriage was kaput during a holiday getaway to Aspen. Click on for details ...