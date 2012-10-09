Kim and Kanye Peep Out Luxury Miami Digs, Get Grabby for Paparazzi

By Kat Giantis

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did their best to goose shacking-up speculation and the high-end Miami real estate market on Monday. The pair, reunited after Yeezy's recent trip to Paris for Fashion Week, braved a downpour to tour several swanky properties as part of a newly launched house-hunting expedition, says TMZ.

The four homes they checked out were all located on the water and priced somewhere in the tony neighborhood of $7 million to $10 million.

Cohabitation rumors have been swirling for months, and Kim and Kanye are apparently convinced that Miami is the perfect place for them to nest "because they both love the city," say insiders.

Conveniently enough, Kardashian will be in town for a while shooting "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami."

KimYe made the most of the paparazzi-swarmed outing, with the leather miniskirt-sheathed starlet, 31, copping a feel of her boyfriend's behind as he served as her personal umbrella holder in pink high tops.

Kim also donned the Louis Vuitton accessories he brought back for her from Paris (a red clutch and a gold cuff), along with a $750 pair of Terminator-style sunglasses. She helpfully shared the gifts and eyewear info on Twitter.

Keep clicking for Kim's tuchus grab and her supposed sadness over an ex-boyfriend's impending stork visit ...