Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have 'epic' date night fight

By Kat Giantis

As the song says, breaking up is hard to do, especially when it's a painful, drawn-out process involving puppy love and a rabid fan base. On the heels of their reunion this week in Los Angeles, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reportedly had a big old blowup at a Japanese restaurant.

On Friday night, Selena stormed out of San Fernando Valley eatery Yamato less than 10 minutes after arriving with Justin, report People, TMZ and Us. He quickly followed her out.

The starlet, 20, appeared "mad" as she made her exit following what's being billed as an "epic argument" with the Biebs, 18.

"They had just sat down and didn't order when they started to fight," a source tells Us.

The pair, who split last week amid rumors of "trust issues" and a (possibly Victoria's Secret-clad) third party, drove off in separate cars.

Justin proceeded to follow Selena back to her place (oof, never a good idea, dude), a move that reportedly left him stranded outside her security gate when she refused to let him in.

The popster was snapped standing outside her fence, looking confused over being denied entrance (although perhaps he was simply puzzled as to how he ended up dressed in a brown onesie, hot pink sneakers and a multi-strand diamond necklace).

According to Us, Justin started "begging" Selena to let him in and repeatedly hollered her name (also never a good idea). When he noticed a lurking paparazzo, he began "swearing and yelling and lost his temper."

That night, Bieber took to Twitter to share his feelings: "Things arent always easy. there is alot of pressure. im figuring it all out. im trying. but i care, i notice, i still hear u. #Beliebers."