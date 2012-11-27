Ashlee Simpson splits from 'Boardwalk Empire' beau Vincent Piazza

By Kat Giantis

What is it about Thanksgiving that puts the Simpson sisters in a breakup mood? In 2005, Jessica announced her split from Nick Lachey the day before the turkey was served. This Thanksgiving, Ashlee reportedly called it quits with actor Vincent Piazza after more than a year of togetherness.

Geographical incompatibility was blamed for the bust-up.

"There was no bad blood and no third party involved," a source informs Us Weekly. "It was honestly just a long-distance relationship, and it became too hard to make it work. It's not necessarily forever, and they could get back together. Nobody is to blame. Just the distance."

That sentiment is echoed to the New York Post.

"Vincent has been working a lot, so he hasn't been able to spend as much time with Ashlee, which has caused some problems," explains another spy. "It was a mutual agreement to split, but things have been bumpy for a little while, so perhaps they might reconcile."

Simpson, 28, first stepped out with the "Boardwalk Empire" actor in June 2011, a few months after her two-year marriage to Pete Wentz fizzled (they have kept things amicable for the sake of their moniker-challenged 4-year-old son, Bronx Mowgli).

Ashlee's split comes a month after her parents, Joe and Tina Simpson, announced they were ending their 34-year union amid (quickly denied) reports linking Papa Joe to a younger man.

