'Vicious' Custody Battle Looming for J.Lo and Marc Anthony?

By Kat Giantis

Will Jennifer Lopez's rebound romance with a 24-year-old dancer end up costing her more than just a bit of dignity? Us Weekly says her previously amicable breakup from Marc Anthony is about to get "nasty," all because he's "enraged" over her relationship with backup hoofer Casper Smart.

What set off the hollow-cheeked crooner, whose purported control issues allegedly provoked their July divorce announcement after seven years of marriage?

Seems he "hit the roof" when photos surfaced of Lopez, 42, vacationing in Hawaii over Thanksgiving weekend with Smart and their 3-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Chances are it was these shots in particular, which show Casper frolicking in the sand with Emme, that rubbed him the wrong way.

"It caused a huge blowup," says a source.

Anthony, who has three other children from two previous relationships, is now said to be reconsidering the childcare arrangement he initially worked out with Jennifer, which gave her primary custody.

An insider tells the mag he's "going back on his word and saying he wants joint custody."

The reason?

"He wants to make Jennifer suffer because she's having fun with someone new," posits the spy, "and he knows this will hurt her on the deepest level."

But his supposed tactic may trigger a lioness-protecting-her-cubs instinct in J.Lo, with a friend warning that she's "ready to smash him if he tries anything. ... It's getting vicious."

Still, it doesn't look as if Jennifer has any desire to cool things off with Smart.