Rift Rumors Hit Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber Selena Gomez split gossip

By Kat Giantis

July 5, 2012

Beliebers, grab your teddy bears and hold tight, because the puppy love between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez may be turning into a case of dogged determination. Or so says TMZ, which claims the chart-topping popster, 18, and the squeaky-clean starlet, 19, have called it quits "multiple times" in recent months.

The latest split supposedly came last week, followed quickly by a reconciliation. Sources tattle to TMZ that the petite pair don't want to throw in the towel on their year-plus romance, and while they're not currently "solid," they're trying to figure things out.

Gomez raised eyebrows on Monday when she was photographed being hoisted up by one of Justin's pals during a Bieber-less beach outing in Malibu for Ashley Tisdale's birthday.

But she looked happy enough with her droopy-pantsed squeeze on Saturday (left) as they grabbed burritos and icy treats in Van Nuys, Calif. Four days earlier, they cozied up at a Los Angeles club while hanging with Katy Perry.

"They were very affectionate the whole night," a spy told JustJared.com, "holding hands and sharing kisses."

Their reps have yet to comment.

Justin and Selena seemed due for some relationship drama. It's been nearly three months since he shot down engagement reports.

Perhaps they're just in need of a reminder of all the good times, like in the following photos. Click on …