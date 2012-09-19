Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Reunite, Try to Work It Out

By Kat Giantis

Twi-hards can blow out the candles on the Bella and Edward shrines they've been praying to ever since Kristen Stewart was photographed cheating on Robert Pattinson with married director Rupert Sanders, because it's looking more and more likely that Robsten will reconcile.

Multiple outlets report that the "Twilight" twosome have been secretly rendezvousing in recent days in an attempt to salvage their three-year relationship, which hit the skids in July when Us Weekly published pics of the actress's Mini Cooper-set "momentary indiscretion" with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" helmer.

The actor was reportedly devastated by the betrayal and determined to move on, even packing up and leaving the Los Angeles home they shared.

But that's "easier said than done," an insider tells People, "and clearly harder than expected."

They reportedly met up in Los Angeles last weekend, and now his friends believe "they'll be a couple again."

According to Us, Rob, 26, has been laying low at a friend's house in Los Feliz, and Kristen, 22, who insisted earlier this month that they're "totally fine," has visited him there several times, trekking 40 miles from where she's staying in Malibu.

"They're working it out," says a spy of their "dramatic makeup." "He's still in love with her."

But while Pattinson may be willing to forgive, he's apparently not ready to forget.

